JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.69 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Qualys worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Qualys by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Northland Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

