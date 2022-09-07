JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 71,329 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of MAG Silver worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in MAG Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.14 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

