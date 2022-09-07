JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,418 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Concentrix worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
