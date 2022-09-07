JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,418 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Concentrix worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Concentrix Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.