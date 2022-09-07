JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,732,736 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 441.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.43% of CareMax worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

CMAX stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

