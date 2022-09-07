JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 688.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

