JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 882,536 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Chindata Group worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Chindata Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chindata Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

