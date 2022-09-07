JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 382,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 350,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 230,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

