Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Grand Canyon Education worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.