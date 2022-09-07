Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

