Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Ceiba Energy Services Stock Up ?

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Ceiba Energy Services

Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.

