Peter Stock Sells 2,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$17,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$152,453.34.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$924.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fiera Capital

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.