Daniel Lougher Buys 12,000 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Daniel Lougher bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.41 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,920.00 ($11,832.17).

Daniel Lougher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Daniel Lougher purchased 10,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$16,200.00 ($11,328.67).

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.