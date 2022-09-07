Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $2,262.50

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,262.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

