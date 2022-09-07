Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 33,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,354,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,887,491.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,560.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 29,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$12,980.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,175.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE:NHK opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

