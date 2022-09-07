Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.