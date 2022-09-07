Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Acquires 10,441 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$22,479.47 ($15,719.91).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Price Performance

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.