Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Acquires 28,338 Shares of Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 28,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$32,447.01 ($22,690.22).
Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 432 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$498.10 ($348.32).
- On Monday, August 29th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 92,149 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,971.35 ($74,105.84).
