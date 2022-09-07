Bruce Rathie Buys 50,000 Shares of CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Stock

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rathie purchased 50,000 shares of CleanSpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,223.78).
CleanSpace Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.
About CleanSpace
Further Reading
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.