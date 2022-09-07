Bruce Rathie Buys 50,000 Shares of CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Stock

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rathie purchased 50,000 shares of CleanSpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,223.78).

CleanSpace Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Get CleanSpace alerts:

About CleanSpace

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CleanSpace Holdings Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of respirators and related products and services for healthcare and industrial employers worldwide. It offers CleanSpace HALO, a personal respiratory protection for healthcare; CleanSpace ULTRA, a personal respiratory protection for face/eye protection and water tolerance; CleanSpace2, a personal respiratory protection for workers in general industrial environments; and CleanSpace EX for personal protection for people working in explosive environments.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.