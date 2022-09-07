David Matthews Buys 4,500 Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Matthews bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.96 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of A$40,320.00 ($28,195.80).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.99%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

