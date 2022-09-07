David Matthews Buys 4,500 Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Matthews bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.96 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of A$40,320.00 ($28,195.80).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.99%.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.