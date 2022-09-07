Peter Dempsey Purchases 130,000 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Peter Dempsey bought 130,000 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$95,290.00 ($66,636.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09.

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

