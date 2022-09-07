Alison Sarich Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Rating) insider Alison Sarich acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$255,000.00 ($178,321.68).

Complii FinTech Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Get Complii FinTech Solutions alerts:

About Complii FinTech Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Complii Advisor Bid, which enables automated distribution and acceptance of corporate deals through advisors and brokers; and Account Fast, an account opening App for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.