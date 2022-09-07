Matthew Spencer Sells 225,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Spencer sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.33 ($3.03), for a total transaction of A$974,250.00 ($681,293.71).

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47.

Baby Bunting Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

