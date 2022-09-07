Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 100,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CFW opened at C$5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.06 and a one year high of C$6.45.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
