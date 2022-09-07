Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Acquires C$208,287.25 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$208,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,041,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,553,312.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 96,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$768,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.57 per share, with a total value of C$528,510.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at C$8.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.49 and a 12-month high of C$15.44. The firm has a market cap of C$611.39 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

