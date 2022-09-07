Joseph Demase Buys 388,611 Shares of Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Stock

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase acquired 388,611 shares of Webcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,949.98 ($48,916.07).

Joseph Demase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Joseph Demase bought 1,069,140 shares of Webcentral stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$251,247.90 ($175,697.83).

Webcentral Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.66.

Webcentral Company Profile

Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

