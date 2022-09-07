Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,492,303.79.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63.
- On Friday, June 24th, Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50.
TFI International Trading Down 3.0 %
TFII opened at C$131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.