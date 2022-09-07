Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,492,303.79.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63.
  • On Friday, June 24th, Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50.

TFII opened at C$131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.96.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

