Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.50 ($1.44).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 83.55 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,219.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

