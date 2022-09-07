Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORZ. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

About Core Scientific

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.08 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 1.40 and a 12-month high of 14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

