Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLPEF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

