Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

