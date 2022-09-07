Analyzing Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and The Competition

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 382 2537 4697 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 239.74%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.16 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.48

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stronghold Digital Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.42% -1,497.63% -11.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

