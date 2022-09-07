Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Immunic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.98.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
