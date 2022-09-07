Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday.

Greif Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEF opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

