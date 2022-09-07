AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.76. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 249,649 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

