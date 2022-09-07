Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.10

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.67), with a volume of 3601882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.67).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BREE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Breedon Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The firm has a market cap of £940.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.67.
Breedon Group Cuts Dividend
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
See Also
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.