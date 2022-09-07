Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.10

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.67), with a volume of 3601882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BREE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The firm has a market cap of £940.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

