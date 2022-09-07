Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $630.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 642 ($7.76), with a volume of 82524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($7.85).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Marlowe Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of £614.58 million and a P/E ratio of 64,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 761.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 821.93.
Insider Activity
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
