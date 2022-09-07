Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $630.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 642 ($7.76), with a volume of 82524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($7.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £614.58 million and a P/E ratio of 64,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 761.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 821.93.

In other Marlowe news, insider Adam Councell bought 6,300 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 780 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £49,140 ($59,376.51). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 12,922 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £99,499.40 ($120,226.44).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

