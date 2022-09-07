Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54), with a volume of 120617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.34 million and a P/E ratio of 355.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Atalaya Mining

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146,900 ($177,501.21).

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

