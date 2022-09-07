Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54), with a volume of 120617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.65).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.34 million and a P/E ratio of 355.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.