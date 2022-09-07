Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,279.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,279 ($15.45) and last traded at GBX 1,289 ($15.58), with a volume of 19097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,308 ($15.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 993.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,601.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,780.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.