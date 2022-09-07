Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,457.50

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,457.50 ($17.61) and last traded at GBX 1,462 ($17.67), with a volume of 61145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,502.50 ($18.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,067.14 ($24.98).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.29. The company has a market capitalization of £11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,505.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.