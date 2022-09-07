Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.23

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and traded as low as $107.45. Straumann shares last traded at $107.45, with a volume of 584 shares changing hands.
Straumann Stock Down 6.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
