Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $231.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 231 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 308.70 ($3.73), with a volume of 229417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.40 ($3.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 451.67 ($5.46).

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 321.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

