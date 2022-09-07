Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.00

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86), with a volume of 286745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.87).

Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The company has a market capitalization of £153.25 million and a P/E ratio of 423.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.57.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

