Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.20

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 512779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.10 ($1.44).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAPC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($2.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.17 ($2.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

