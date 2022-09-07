WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on WW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $5.14 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $361.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

