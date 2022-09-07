NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $39.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research firms recently commented on NSTG. Cowen reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.84. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $611.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

