Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.35 on Friday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

