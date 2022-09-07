Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

