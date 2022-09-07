ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 26.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. ASGN has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

