Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.27.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$95.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.