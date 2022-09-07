Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $320,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $707,000.

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

